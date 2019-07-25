Carbon monoxide leak prompts morning evacuation of Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO (KRON) – All Vallejo Police Department personnel are safe after being evacuated from the building Thursday morning due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.

According to officials, dispatchers reported smelling an odor coming from inside the building around 6:15 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the police station to investigate and determined there was a carbon monoxide leak and carbon monoxide levels were elevated.

The building was evacuated.

At this time the front lobby of the police department remains closed until further notice.

“We are working with the Solano County Sheriffs Office and have implemented our emergency communications contingency plan. We have moved our dispatcher to the Sheriff’s Dept communications center to continue dispatching and handling 911 calls,” the police department said on Facebook.

The department says it does not expect this to disrupt police services.

