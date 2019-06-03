Cardinal Newman High School's new football field

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - In the North Bay, students and faculty at Cardinal Newman High School broke ground on upgrades to the football field on Monday.

This is work that was delayed when the Tubbs Fire badly damaged the school back in 2017.

In October that year, the fire came roaring over the hill and did a lot of damage in Santa Rosa and to the school as well.

Before the fire, the school had been working for about 4 years on a plan to upgrade the football field to make it useable year round for multiple sports.

The fire put those plans on hold, and they had to figure out how best to move forward.

"So the tough things is we have all these other damage and buildings which we need to replace but this is a project that we had already started. It went from being a priority that was being worked on. Now it's turn and being worked on to how can we make progress and improvement and also replace all that we lost. It's trying to balance out two things because of the fire," Graham Rutherford, the dean of student life, said.

Work on the new field is scheduled to begin immediately and if all goes well it will be done by this fall.

