(KRON) — A care facility employee collapsed and subsequently died after restraining a trespassing and assault suspect, according to the San Jose Police Department. The death was filed as a homicide by the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 11, 2022, around 10:45 a.m., an unknown trespasser assaulted staff at a care facility on the 5500 block of Prospect Road. Although not named in the news release, a Sutter Walk-In Care location is listed at the address online.

A staff member at the facility, identified as Alex Albetria, restrained the trespasser until police officers got there and took the suspect into custody. While officers were still on the scene, Albetria collapsed from the physical exertion of restraining the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office determined Albetria’s cause of death was a homicide in April. SJPD officials say it was the city’s 11th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.