The scene of the incident involving a semi-truck in Berkeley (Caltrans).

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The cargo of a semi-truck struck an overpass in Berkeley Wednesday morning, according to Berkeley Police Officer Byron White’s Twitter. The cargo caused “significant damage” to the Gilman Street underpass of I-80, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP is calling this incident a hit and run, and they say the bridge “could collapse at anytime.” As of 11 a.m., Gilman Street under freeway is closed. However, I-80 remains open.

The semi-truck was too tall and collided with overcrossing, according to CHP. The truck proceeded to merge eastbound on the freeway and drove away.

Police are still looking for the semi-truck. No injures were reported.

The location of the incident is near the intersection of Jones Street and I-80. Berkeley police were at the scene. Caltrans is at the scene investigating the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.