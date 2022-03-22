SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There were two reported home invasions and a carjacking with a firearm in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood March 22, the SFPD’s Taraval station confirmed with KRON4.

The home invasions were only about an hour and a half apart, according to a spokesperson.

The first was at 11:12 a.m. on the 1300 block of 24th Avenue.

“The victim stated he came home and observed his gate to his home had been damaged and his front door was open,” a spokesperson stated. “The victim was confronted by four unknown suspects that were inside of his home. One suspect brandished a firearm at the victim while the other suspects rummaged through the victim’s pockets, stole his property, and then pushed the victim to the ground. The suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan. The victim did not sustain any injuries during this incident. This case is still an active and open investigation. No arrests have been made.”

The second was at 12:42 p.m. near the intersection of Judah Street and 45th Avenue.

“The victims were inside their home when three unknown suspects forced entry to their home,” a spokesperson stated. “The suspects were holding firearms when they demanded property from the victims.The suspects searched the home and then fled the home in a dark sedan. The victims did not sustain any injuries during this incident. This case is still an active and open investigation. No arrests have been made.”

Finally, at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking with a firearm.

“The victims were outside of their vehicle when they were approached by two unknown suspects,” a spokesperson stated. “The suspects brandished a firearm at the victims and demanded their property. The victims feared for their safety and complied with the suspects. The suspects stole the victim’s property, including their vehicle and then fled the scene. The victims did not sustain any injuries during this incident. This case is still an active and open investigation. No arrests have been made.”