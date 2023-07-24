SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A video showing a car crashing down Sanchez Street stairs in San Francisco on Sunday has been viewed millions of times. In the video, the car flips over the embankment, through a tree and lands upside down.

That’s when things get really strange.

Rather than awaiting assistance from first responders, the five people inside the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. The San Francisco Police Department is currently working to piece together what happened.

As of Monday afternoon, the damage to the Sanchez stairs is still very evident. Barricades and caution tape prevent residents from walking up and down them the steps. Watching the video, it’s hard not to wonder what played out moments before the dramatic crash.

At Cliff’s Variety in the Castro, it’s been the hot topic of discussion among customers and employees.

“My employees were showing it like crazy yesterday, so yeah we’ve all seen the video,” said Cliff’s co-owner Terry Asten Bennett.

In the aftermath of the crash, witnesses along 19th Street quickly ran in to try to help the five people inside the car. But one by one, you see them get out of the upside-down car, resist help and flee the scene.

A woman who was inside the car can be heard repeatedly apologizing.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” the woman who was in the car said.

“Pulling out a guy all bloody and the guy had a full-face mask, he was in black, she was in black, red hair,” one witness recounted, saying that that the woman said they had “three minutes until the cops come.”

“Please we got to go, I’m sorry,” said the red-haired woman who was in the car.

Firefighters and police arrived in less than four minutes, but by then all five people in the car were gone. The crash happened around 7:30 pm Saturday, around the same time a carjacking was reported to SFPD just two blocks away at 19th and Dolores.

Five suspects approached a vehicle with gun, ordered the driver to get out of the car and fled with the stolen car.

Cliff’s co-owner Asten Bennett is both a business owner in San Francisco and president of the Castro Merchant’s Association. She says members have been discussing an increase of crime in the Castro for months and Saturday’s crash is only continuing that conversation.

“So many residents just feel like they need video to protect themselves because so much happens and is unreported and people would crash a car and take off running is its own level of insanity and responsibility,” she said.

San Francisco Police have not confirmed if the carjacking at 19th and Dolores is the same car that flipped down the Sanchez Steps with the five people inside. The police report does say that the stolen car was recovered, but no arrests were made.