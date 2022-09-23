SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in the vehicle, then abandoned it. Officers later located the vehicle, but the suspects remain at large and San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of them. Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

