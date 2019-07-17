Carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A carjacking suspect has been arrested following a pursuit with CHP from San Francisco to Oakland overnight.

According to police, a couple was parking their car on the 500 block of Jones Street near O’Farrell Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were approached by a male suspect.

That suspect, whom the couple believed was armed with a gun, demanded the couple’s keys.

The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen car, which was later located by CHP.

A pursuit between CHP and the suspect car was initiated and ended when the stolen car crashed on Seminary Avenue in Oakland.

The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.