(KRON) — A carjacking suspect died after a police shooting Thursday afternoon, the Newark Police Department said in a Nixle alert. Around 3:20 p.m., officers were notified about a carjacking suspect who arrived at Mowry Avenue in Newark.

Newark police — along with Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force and the Fremont Police Department — spotted the suspect vehicle on the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard. Authorities conducted a high-risk stop, and a shooting occurred.

A total of two suspects were struck by gunfire, according to Newark police. The first suspect died, and the second suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene of the shooting.

No other involved officers or bystanders were injured.

