Suspect killed by South SF police after stabbing off-duty officer, stealing patrol car

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly stabbed two people, including an off-duty officer, while trying to steal their vehicles at a South San Francisco gas station was shot and killed by police after a pursuit early Sunday morning.

At around 5:35 a.m., the South San Francisco Police Department received a report of two men fighting at the Chevron gas station located at 110 Hickey Boulevard.

Police said one of the men involved in the fight tried to carjack vehicles from two different victims and stabbed one of the two victims in the gas station with a knife.

An off-duty officer with the San Francisco Police Department witnessed the attack and tried to intervene but was also stabbed by the suspect, police said.

Police say the off-duty officer was armed and shot the suspect in self-defense.

When South San Francisco Police Officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to take the suspect into custody but he continued to fight despite having been shot.

Police said they tried use a taser on the suspect but it was unsuccessful.

The suspect was then able to steal a patrol car and pursuit began, police said.

Police said they chased they suspect to the Kaiser Permanente medical facility on Hickey Boulevard in Daly City, where he tried to drive through the gates to the parking garage.

After ramming into police vehicle, the suspect got of the patrol car, confronted the officers with a knife and refused to surrender, police said.

Police said officer shot the suspect and immediately rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The suspect was pronounced dead that the scene.

Both the carjacking victim and the off-duty San Francisco Police officer were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900 or the anonymous TIP line at 650-952-2244.

