The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — A carjacking suspect who led police on a 40-minute chase through the streets of Oakland has been arrested, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Oakland PD officers spotted a carjacked vehicle in the area of Avenal Avenue and Foothill Boulevard just after 4 p.m., police said.

OPD’s Argus helicopter pursued the vehicle for 40 minutes across the city of Oakland, before the vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the carjacked vehicle then got out and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody. The occupant of the vehicle that was hit wasn’t injured and didn’t require medical attention, police said. The investigation into this incident remains active.

Police declined to release any other details.