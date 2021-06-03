Carjackings on the rise in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have released data that shows a dramatic increase in carjackings.

Oakland saw an increase of 115% of the crime in the past year, with 200 occurring since last Sunday. In comparison, only 93 had occurred in the same time period from last year.

Police say many of these are crimes of opportunity, connected to other criminal acts like residential robberies and theft of personal belongings.

Another scam that is popular with the thieves is to hit a car on purpose and take it while exchanging information.

Tips to avoid being a victim of this crime include:

• Park in well-lit and well-traveled areas.

• Have your keys accessible before going to your car.

• When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings.

• When in your vehicle keep doors locked and windows closed.

• Park as close to your destination as possible.

• Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running.

• If you’re involved in a vehicle accident, pull into a well-lit area like a gas station or a business if possible.

• Do not get out of the vehicle if you do not feel safe.

• Call 911