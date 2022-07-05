(KRON) — Legendary guitarist and Bay Area native Carlos Santana collapsed on-stage at a concert on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from his team. Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theater outside of Detroit when he collapsed.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The Facebook post said Santana suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation and is doing well, his manager said. Videos from the concert showed Santana waving at fans as he was helped off the stage.

Santana moved from Mexico to San Francisco as a child and attended Mission High School. He now lives in Tiburon.

Santana rose to prominence with his rock band “Santana.” He has won 10 Grammy awards and was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.