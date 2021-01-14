Carmen Chu nominated for SF City Administrator

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed on Thursday introduced her nomination for the new city administrator.

Carmen Chu “has done a tremendous job as San Francisco’s Assessor-Recorder, and during this pandemic she has stepped way above her normal duties to help lead the City’s economic recovery effort,” Breed said.

The current city administrator resigned this week and will hand off the position to the approved replacement in February.

Naomi Kelly resigned due to allegations against her husband, Harlan Kelly. He was the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager when he was charged with honest services wire fraud.

She first took a voluntary leave last month.

“I have devoted my professional life to public service and wholeheartedly support investigation of public corruption. Public trust and democracy go hand in hand and it is incumbent upon all of us to uphold the public trust,” she wrote in a statement about the leave. “In my two decades of public service, I have always acted ethically and in the best interests of the people of the city that I love, and I have always told the truth, as I have here.”

Breed said they can not give specific details about Naomi’s resignation.

Chu said she is committed to transparency if she is able to assume the role.

“There is no public servant more respected, who has more integrity” in San Francisco than Chu, Breed said.

She would be San Francisco’s first Chinese city administrator. She had previously been the only Chinese American elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.