CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Fire officials are responding to a vegetation fire that occurred near the Carquinez Bridge.

The fire is near the East Bay I-80 at the Pomona Street off ramp near the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza.

The fire is about 100 yards from homes, officials said in a tweet. The fire is reported to be near the Vallejo side of the bridge.

California Highway Patrol Solano closed off lanes 3 and 4 on the East Bay I-80 bridge. Officials advise commuters to use alternative routes.

Authorities reported the fire to be 2 acres in size. Heavy smoke is expected to drift into Crockett as the fire goes on.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire crews are currently on scene of the fire. Officials say the fire is currently under control.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.