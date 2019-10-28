Carquinez Bridge reopens after fire in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – The strong winds fueled several fires across the Bay Area.

In Vallejo, a fire burned near homes in the Glen Cove area.

It also jumped I-80, forcing the Carquinez Bridge to close.

The fire also burned on the campus of the California Maritime Academy, where one maintenance building was gutted and several cars destroyed.

Lanes were reopened on the Carquinez Bridge nearly three hours after.

A fire near Crockett also burned about 200 acres.

In the East Bay, two small fires destroyed a tennis club building, the roof of a home and two outbuildings in Lafayette.

Those fires broke out in the area behind the tennis club on Camino Diablo; there about 5 acres burned.

Evacuations in the area have since been lifted.

Evacuation orders have also been lifted for a neighborhood in southern Martinez after a 50-acre wildfire there that broke out on Alhambra Avenue near Forest Way.

The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. Sunday; no structures were damaged.

