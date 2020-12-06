Carr’s TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets.
The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.
But New York went three-and-out and Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield for the winning touchdown. The Jets fell to 0-12.