Carr’s TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets.

The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.

But New York went three-and-out and Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield for the winning touchdown. The Jets fell to 0-12.