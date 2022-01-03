Cars allegedly casing Oakland cannabis businesses sought by police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Armed robbers are targeting cannabis businesses in the city of Oakland.

Oakland police tweeted a video of suspects allegedly casing a pot dispensary over the weekend.

“These guys are the same type of guys that robbed my marijuana dispensary. The same vehicles.”

Video released by the Oakland Police department shows multiple vehicles that investigators say were casing a cannabis business area near 48th Avenue and East 12th Street over the weekend.

“That video is the same type of car that hit up my business. The same style driving up, backing up. The same vehicles.”

The owner of a neighboring marijuana dispensary saw the video and believes the same group robbed his shop back in December. He describes that incident by phone. He asked not to release his identity.

“It’s a mix of men and women. I can hear them talking and it’s more of an Asian, Vietnamese, Chinese group, speaking in those different languages. They’re heavily armed. They have bulletproof vests. They have the headgear with the walkie-talkie with the mouthpiece. They have AK-47. It’s a mixture of men and women in the cars. Riding 4-to-5 per car. They look for soft spots. They’re mostly targeting marijuana dispensers that don’t have security.”

“The department took a preemptive stance in proactively pushing this video out to our community,” Officer Kim Armstead said.

OPD spokesperson Kim Armstead says the strategy here is to expose these vehicles in this video to the public as a possible deterrent for the same group returning to commit a robbery at a later date.

“We’ve seen as many as 100 vehicles at a time roaming throughout the city and they’re really coming from all parts of the bay area,” Armstead said.

“A lot of these dispensers do carry a lot of cash in these businesses. That’s what these groups are after. Then you have the other group looking for some marijuana. Whatever they can get. Talking to my friends in the same business, I mean, we’re all worried about it.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Oakland police.