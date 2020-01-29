Cars are now banned from San Francisco’s Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You are no longer allowed to drive on a section of Market Street, effective today.

Cars are now banned westbound from Steuart Street to Van Ness and eastbound from 10th Street to Main Street.

Cars will still be able to cross over Market Street.

It’s all part of the Better Market Street program, which is part of the city’s efforts to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Signs are now posted to warn drivers about the changes.

The city says ignoring the new car ban on Market Street will cost you a $239 ticket, plus a moving violation on your record.

