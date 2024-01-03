SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles were set on fire on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded on Sunday at approximately 9:27 p.m. to the 300 block of Park Street regarding reports of multiple vehicle fires, police said.

At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses who said they saw people set the vehicles on fire and then immediately flee the scene.

The San Francisco Fire Department received calls from 911 dispatchers reporting a vehicle on fire. The caller, SFFD said, saw someone near the vehicles but did not give a description. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found multiple cars burning.

After the fires were extinguished, firefighters determined that four vehicles had been damaged. SFPD and SF Fire investigators are working together to investigate the cause of the fires, officials said.