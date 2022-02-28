SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office announced Monday a case against a man who spent a year behind bars has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Bernando Tamayo, who spent the last year in jail awaiting trial for an incident that took place in 2020, is now a free man.

According to the public defender’s office, Tamayo was falsely accused of tampering with a vehicle, robbery with a gun enhancement, and illegal possession of a firearm.

After the public defender’s office investigated the claims, Deputy Public Defender Cris Lamb questioned whether a robbery had taken place and why Tomayo had been included in a police lineup.

The incident

In November 2020, a man called the San Fransico Police from a co-worker’s phone to report that he’d seen a person under his car tampering with the catalytic converter.

According to the public defender’s office, the man gave varying versions of what happened after the incident took place, but claimed that he attacked the suspect on the ground and that the suspect then ran to a getaway car, where the suspect allegedly retrieved a gun to threaten the victim and steal his phone.

The man described the suspect as a short, skinny, Caucasian, blonde-haired man.

Inconsistencies

During the trial, the public defender’s office presented evidence to the judge that the alleged victim was going to perjure himself on the witness stand.

As a result, the prosecution dismissed the charges against Tamayo citing “insufficient evidence.”

“Mr. Tamayo’s defense team found the police investigation, in this case, to be problematic in many ways,” the public defender’s office said in a press release.

According to Tamayo’s defense team, when officers asked the man for the phone number of the stolen iPhone so it could be traced, the man claimed to not know it and that he had bought it from a family member.

The defense team later discovered that the alleged victim did not own a phone at the time he reported one stolen, and subpoenaed the family member who denied selling a phone to the man.

Despite an independent eyewitness offering to give a statement and contact information to the responding officers, they allegedly refused to take it.

Months later, Tamayo’s defense team located the eyewitness who claimed they had a clear view of the interaction around the car and said that the suspect never retrieved anything from the gateway and there was no gun.

The eyewitnesses also said that the suspects were African-American.

Faulty evidence

Additionally, the only physical evidence collected at the scene by law enforcement was a beanie on the ground.

After police ran DNA tests on the beanie, it came up with several “low-level” possible matches, one of whom was Tamayo who was living in Alameda County.

“Even though Mr. Tamayo did not match the physical description of the suspect, the investigating officer, Sgt. Gregory Skaug used Mr. Tamayo’s picture in a photo lineup and obtained a warrant to search an East Bay residence where Mr. Tamayo was known to visit but did not live,” the public defender’s office said.

“Nothing obtained during that search could be linked to this reported incident.”

The public defender’s office further states that the way the photo lineup was conducted violated California law in several ways.

“The statute requires that the people in the lineup must match the description of the suspect, no one can unduly stand out from the rest, there can only be one actual suspect in the lineup, and a video must be taken of the viewing in order to detect any non-verbal cues or suggestions,”

“None of this was followed by SFPD.

Unmatched description

In contrast to the description of the suspect as a skinny, blonde, and Caucasian man — Tamayo is a heavy-set Latino man with a distinct tattoo on his face, which the others in the photo lineup did not have.

“Despite these gross inconsistencies, Mr. Tamayo was arrested and charged with several felonies, and the prosecutor argued against letting him out on bail pretrial,” the public defender’s office said.

“Mr. Tamayo then spent close to one year in jail before being brought to trial over seven months past the legal deadline. “

During the trial, Lamb presented evidence to the judge that the alleged victim was going to perjure himself on the witness stand.

The judge then assigned the man his own counsel who reviewed the evidence and directed the man to plead the Fifth Amendment to any questions during testimony so as not to incriminate himself.

In the end, the prosecution was left with no witness and insufficient evidence — resulting in the judge dropping the charges against Tamayo.

“The entire defense team did a remarkable job uncovering the injustice that Mr. Tamayo suffered by being falsely accused of these serious charges,” said San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, who is pursuing legal action against the San Francisco Superior Court which has continued hundreds of criminal trials past their legal deadline.

“We need more courtrooms open for trial precisely to prevent further injustice for people like Mr. Tamayo.”