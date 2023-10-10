(KRON) — Four people were arrested for assault outside an In N Out Burger in Redwood City Friday after a case of mistaken identity led to a violent confrontation, according to police. Multiple assaults occurred in and around the In N Out parking lot at 949 Veterans Boulevard at around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

Police said the confrontation began when two men armed with a metal pipe approached a group of teens and young adults. The two men thought the group they were confronting was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the week.

“This proved to be a case of mistaken identity,” police said.

The adults wielding the pipe assaulted the group of juveniles. The victims were able to disarm the men of the pipe and used it on the suspects. However, the manner in which they used it was “not consistent with self-defense,” police said.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in the incident:

Marco AmbrizRangel, 18, of Redwood City

Jesus Bustos, 47, of Redwood City

Juan Carlos Guerrero Cabrales, 41, of Redwood City

A male 17-year-old Redwood City resident

The adults were booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said. The juvenile was booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

Charges for those arrested included:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon

Felony child abuse with possibility of great bodily injury

Felony conspiracy

Multiple people were injured in the incident, some seriously, police said. However, all those injured have now been released from the hospital.