SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been 19 years since April Marie Sanchez was last seen before her body was found in a ditch in east San Jose.

According to San Jose police, the partially clothed body of 16-year-old Sanchez was found on a creek bank near Phelan and Roberts avenues by a man walking his dog on April 19, 2003. She was last seen alive leaving a friend’s home near Keyes Avenue and Sixth Street at around 12:30 a.m.

The area of Phelan and Robers avenues near Yerba Buena High School in east San Jose where the body of 16-year-old April Marie Sanchez was found near a creek bank on April 19, 2003. (Courtesy: Google Earth)

At the time of her death, it was reported that Sanchez was trying to get her life on track but may have been caught up in the wrong crowd. It was known that Sanchez had alleged connections to the Nortenos street gang but police can’t confirm whether Sanchez’s alleged gang ties had anything to do with her death.

The area where Sanchez’s body was found is known to be Surenos territory, a rival to the Norteno gang.

At the time of her death, it was reported that the teen was enrolled at Foothill Continuation High School, where she had just completed orientation and was set to begin classes.

It’s been 19 years since April Marie Sanchez, 16, was last seen alive after leaving a friend’s house on April 19, 2003. Her body would be later found on a creek bank near Phelan and Roberts avenues. (Photo Courtesy: San Jose Police Department).

The San Jose Police Department tells KRON4 News there are no significant updates regarding what led to Sanchez’s death. At this time, the case remains unsolved.

To submit a tip regarding this case (number: 03-109-0320), click here.