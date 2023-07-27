(KRON) — Four-year-old Amanda Nicole “Nikki” Campbell went missing from her Fairfield neighborhood when she walked to a friend’s house in 1991.

For three decades, the mystery of what happened to Amanda has remained unsolved. “Amanda was last seen going to a friends house and is believed to have been abducted by a stranger,” the California Department of Justice wrote.

This week, the Fairfield Police Department assigned a detective to the Amanda Campbell cold case after a former church pastor made a murder confession in a separate case.

The pastor, David Zandstra, lived in Fairfield during the same time that Amanda disappeared without a trace, police told KRON4. Zandstra recently told investigators that he killed 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in 1975 while she was walking to bible camp in Pennsylvania.

Zandstra allegedly confessed that he lured Gretchen into his car because he intended to rape her, according to investigators. When she refused to remove her clothing, the pastor killed the girl, investigators said.

“The Fairfield Police Department was made aware of the case developments in Pennsylvania,” Fairfield police spokesperson Jennifer Brantley wrote Thursday.

“Since that time, our research has led us to believe the suspect, David Zandstra, did live in the Fairfield area around the time Amanda Campbell went missing. A detective from the Special Victim’s Unit has been assigned to the case for follow up. Currently, there is no information pointing to any connection between Zandstra and the Amanda Campbell Case,” Brantley wrote.

David Zandstra (Image via Delaware County District Attorney’s Office)

After Zandstra alleged killed the Pennsylvania girl, he moved to California and worked as a pastor at Fairfield Christian Reformed Church between 1990-2005, CRC’s records show.

Zandstra, 83, was most recently living in Marietta, Georgia. He was arrested this July and Pennsylvania prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and kidnapping for Gretchen’s death.

A break in the 1975 Pennsylvania cold case happened when a witness told investigators that Zandstra used to molest her when she was 10 years old. The witness was best friends with the pastor’s daughter, and she would often attend sleepovers at his house.

During one sleepover, “she was awakened by the defendant groping her groin area,” Delaware County District Attorney’s Office prosecutors wrote.

Gretchen Harrington

Investigators traveled to Georgia on July 17 to question Zandstra.

Prosecutors wrote, “Although initially denying his involvement in Gretchen’s disappearance, after being confronted with the evidence provided by (the witness) of his sexual misconduct, the defendant admitted to seeing Gretchen walking alone along Lawrence Road on the morning of her disappearance. He admitted to offering Gretchen a ride and taking her to a nearby wooded area. The defendant stated that he had parked the car and asked the victim to remove her clothing. When she refused, he struck her in the head with a fist. The victim was bleeding, and he believed her to be dead. He attempted to cover up her body and left the area.”

Zandstra was denied bail and remains in jail in Cobb County, Georgia.