(KRON) — Cash App reported connection issues on Thursday. Many users were not able to open the app due to the problem.

“We’re aware of an issue that’s affecting multiple features of the app and are actively investigating. Please visit https://status.cash.app for the most recent updates,” Cash App tweeted.

On its website, Cash App first reported the issue at 11:35 a.m. The website said not to re-attempt pending payments during the outage.

Its most recent update came at 1:38 p.m. Cash App says not to log out of your account while the malfunction is occurring.

When trying to open Cash App, the app simply says, “Please try again later.” The website Downdetector saw more than 7,000 reports of a Cash App outage.

“My son is stranded, can’t get him a ride home because the app is down,” wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another payment app, Square, is also down on Thursday. That outage has caused service disruptions and worsened performance.

“Our engineers are all actively working on a fix to address this disruptions and have now received confirmation that Balance and Transfers are currently affected by this disruption,” Square said on its website.