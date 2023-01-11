HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is at large in connection to a burglary Tuesday morning at a seafood restaurant, the Hercules Police Department (HPD) said in a press release. Police said the cash register till, keys, and a credit card reader were stolen from Powder Keg Pub.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, HPD learned that an unidentified man broke the side glass door of the restaurant to force his way in around 6:47 a.m. The suspect left the business through the same glass door.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers, according to police. HPD officers arrived around 7:03 a.m. but did not locate any suspect(s) inside.

KRON On is streaming news live now

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in this case. Powder Keg Pub is located at 2132 Railroad Ave.

Powder Keg Pub was closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 6 due to the holidays, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant was open for four days before Tuesday morning’s incident.