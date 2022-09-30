SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Castro Street Fair promises to bring an afternoon of music, dance and food to the eponymous LGBTQ mecca in San Francisco on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair was founded in 1974 by the late Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, who wanted to bring business to the neighborhood. But there will be some changes from prior years, according to Castro Street Fair Board of Directors Vice President Fred Lopez.

One change will be the presence of clinicians to provide vaccinations for the monkeypox virus. The San Francisco Department of Public Health received a special one-time-only allotment of 10,000 monkeypox vaccines from the Biden administration, 1,419 of which were used at last weekend’s Folsom Street Fair.

There will be vaccine availability at the Castro event, Lopez and DPH stated.

Another change is that while the fair will close much of Market Street between Noe and Castro streets, and Castro Street to 18th Street, but not any part of 18th Street.

“In 2021, the board decided to try a footprint that focused on Castro and Market, and in 2022 the board is building on that success,” Lopez stated to KRON4 News. “I am pleased to say that we are almost completely sold out of exhibitor space for the year — attendees can expect to see arts and crafts, artisans, clothing, nonprofits, and more.”

Entertainment will be provided all day, and favorites such as Cheer SF and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, the official band of the city, will return.

There will also be an opportunity for country-Western dancing, Lopez stated.

“Some of the entertainment that the community has come to love will be present at the fair this year. As in most years, Cheer SF will be bringing their trademark energy to the streets,” Lopez stated. “The Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band will be on hand in the early afternoon to open the event up with joy and music. Sundance Saloon will be returning, and will offer country-western and line dancing in the parking lot behind the Castro Theatre. Music will be pouring from the booth at Market and Castro, in the heart of the fairgrounds, featuring great DJ talent from some of the newest and liveliest parties all over San Francisco.”

Lopez said he hopes the fair’s proceeds help local and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-focused nonprofits.

“We hear often that the Castro Street Fair is one of the favorites in San Francisco, and we are so honored,” Lopez stated. “The donations that are collected at the gates are shared with our nonprofit beneficiary partners. In addition, the Castro Street Fair uses those funds raised to assist in the purchase and maintenance of the world-famous rainbow flag that flies high over Harvey Milk Plaza.”