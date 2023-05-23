SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friends, family and fans are set to gather Tuesday afternoon for a massive public memorial service to honor drag icon Heklina at the Castro Theater in San Francisco. Heklina unexpectedly passed away in April in London.

The 1,400-seat theater is expected to be bursting with mourners during the service set to begin around noon and end around midnight. The celebration is expected to spill out of the theater onto the streets causing some road closures.

Market Street and 18th Street will be closed from around noon to midnight. Muni Bus lines 24 and 25 will also adjust to go around the area for the celebration.

The theater will still be open to those who previously purchased tickets starting at around 7 p.m.

Heklina was in London performing “Mommie Queerest.” Her death shocked not only San Francisco but the U.S., as she was one of the pioneers in drag performance. She was a mainstay in the local drag community and a frequent guest on KRON4’s “Live In the Bay.”