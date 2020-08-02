Castro Valley family asks for help from public after U-Haul stolen with personal belongings

FILE – In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won’t apply to those hired before then. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay family is asking for the pubic’s help after they say their U-Haul was stolen.

The stolen U-Haul had all of the Castro Valley family’s personal belongings, including family heirlooms, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this theft or the whereabouts of the U-Haul with the Arizona license plate number AH54657, please call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.

U-HAUL stolen with all of a Castro Valley family’s personal belongings, including family heirlooms. If you have information about this theft or the whereabouts of the U-HAUL (AZ lic# AH54657, truck no. TT1148) please help and call ACSO at 510-667-7721. https://t.co/dyZbhpUbUg — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 1, 2020

Latest News Headlines: