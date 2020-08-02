Castro Valley family asks for help from public after U-Haul stolen with personal belongings

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay family is asking for the pubic’s help after they say their U-Haul was stolen.
The stolen U-Haul had all of the Castro Valley family’s personal belongings, including family heirlooms, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about this theft or the whereabouts of the U-Haul with the Arizona license plate number AH54657, please call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.
