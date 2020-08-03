Castro Valley family in shock after U-Haul with personal belongings stolen

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Castro Valley family is in shock after thieves stole their rental truck.

The truck contained almost the entire contents of their home.

“Pretty stressful,” Luke Purcell said. “I was already stressed enough to move across states.”>

Purcell’s moving truck was packed, parked outside his Castro Valley home on Cameron Street.

The truck was locked and he kept the keys.

But early Saturday morning, someone broke in and stole it fully loaded.

“My military paperwork, my uniforms, awards, all that,” Purcell said. “My wife’s mom passed away a few years ago and all of the stuff she had given are jewelry, ceramics that she made her.”

The truck contained other items that are irreplaceable.

“Baby blankets that were made by my great grandparents that were given to my kids when they were born,” Purcell said.

Purcell, his wife Tiffany, their two children and dogs were about to leave for Utah Saturday morning.

They rented a 20 foot long U-Haul with Arizona plates.

The Alameda County sheriff’s office is investigating.

The crime may have been captured on neighbors’ security cameras.

According to Purcell, the U-Haul was last seen on Grove Street near Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley around 2:15 a.m.

The family’s plan to move cross country, now put on hold.

“Don’t know where to start like where to start over, what to think, how to even move forward really,” Purcell said.

The Purcell family are insured but they want the items money can’t buy back.

