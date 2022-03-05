CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Castro Valley family says they are worried sick about their 12-year-old foster son.

He ran away and no one has seen him since Feb. 16 — now they are asking the public to look out for him.

KRON4 spoke exclusively with his parents about their son.

“He thinks he’s got this world figured out, so he’s not super worried or afraid or whatever and I’m super afraid of where he’s at,” said mother Katrina Harstad.

Katrina Harstad was emotional when she talked about her foster son, Karon Shabazz.

“It’s super scary,” Harstad said. “He’s 12 but he’s super smart so he presents like a 14 or 15 year old kid.”

“He’s got a personality, he’s funny, he’s got a great smile, but he is definitely smart and convincing,” said father Bryce Harstad.

Bryce and Katrina Harstad say Karon was last seen in Oakland on Feb. 16.

He is 5-foot-5, 210 pounds and was wearing all black with a black backpack.

The Harstad’s have been his foster parents since he was 3 years old.

But for the last year, Karon has been in group homes to receive assistance.

“The group homes have been kind of tough for him. He doesn’t want to follow the boundaries and he awols and leaves and usually he reaches out in a day or two but now it’s been two weeks and we’re very concerned,” Bryce said.

They say he likes his freedom and to push boundaries.

“He’ll get on public transportation and go to San Francisco, he’s tried to jump on an airplane at SFO, and we’ve gotten calls from TSA agents,” Bryce said.

They have reached out to oakland police and they have updated his missing person report indication that he has an at-risk health concern.

“There’s a missing person alert but they don’t actually look for them,” Katrina said.

The Harstads say they are becoming even more worried because they are unsure if he is taking his medication, which he needs three times a day.

“I think the main thing is he can be in a medical crisis at any moment which presents itself in lots of ways,” Katrina said.

She says he will become disoriented, dizzy and confused.

“It’s life threatening and that’s my biggest fear right now,” the mother said.

The family is asking people to contact the Oakland Police Department if they have any information about Karon.