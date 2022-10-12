(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered a victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim was reportedly shot when he confronted the four suspects who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg by deputies and he was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle police describe as a silver four-door sedan. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located by a patrol unit heading toward Oakland on Interstate 580 at 150th Avenue. A deputy trailed the vehicle onto eastbound Highway 24 where a CHP unit joined the pursuit.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit, according to the press release. The pursuit ended at the 680 split when officers lost track of the suspect vehicle.

CHP later advised of a solo vehicle accident in Walnut Creek at the intersection of Treat and Buskirk. Four suspects reportedly ran from the vehicle but were not located. Upon taking possession of the suspect vehicle, deputies found the truck was full of cut catalytic converters.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. This marks the second instance lately when a catalytic converter theft has turned violent, resulting in shots being fired.