Castro Valley schools now in phase 3 of reopening

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s time for 3rd-5th grade students to return to the classroom in Castro Valley.

The Castro Valley Unified School District on Monday is in phase three out of five reopening phases.

By April 12, all grades will be back on campus part-time.

About 70% of families in this district decided to return to the classroom with the hybrid model.

Half of the kids attend class in-person in the morning, and the other half comes in the afternoon.

When they aren’t in the classroom, they are learning at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new school reopening guidelines only requiring three feet of distance inside schools instead of six feet.

The superintendent said for now, they are sticking with six feet, but the three feet guidance will be very helpful as they aim to reopen in person full-time by the fall.

The morning kids will arrive at 7:50 a.m. But the return will be a short one – spring break starts this Thursday through April 9.