Castro Valley’s school reopening plan underway

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Elementary school students in Castro Valley are heading back to classrooms on Wednesday morning.

The Castro Valley Unified School District is reopening schools with a five phase plan.

Phase one begins with Chabot, Proctor and Vannoy returning.

Phase two starts one week later, with more elementary schools opening.

The last phases include high schools reopening on March 29 and April 12.

Classrooms have distanced desks and limited capacity, but there are discussions to increase capacityas the state hands out more and more vaccines.

At Chabot elementary, the hybrid model includes Group A going to school in the morning and Group B going to school in the afternoon.

Everyone does distance learning on Fridays.

There is a testing site open for students on weekdays at the center for the arts on Redwood Road – it’s voluntary to use.

The district says all educators have had the opportunity to sign up to be vaccinated in partnership with Alameda County.

As of last week, 78% of all district staff reported being vaccinated with at least one dose already.