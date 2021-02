FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters in Fremont responded to a garage fire a little before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Snyder Way in Niles.

Two people were home at the time and were uninjured. They have one dog who was unharmed and a cat that remains missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.