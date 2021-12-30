Cat snatched from car in San Francisco smash-and-grab

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A family is devastated after their beloved cat was snatched from their car.

The couple was visiting San Francisco when they became the victim of a smash and grab and are now desperately searching for the pet they say is part of the family.

Cesar Granados and his wife were frozen in their tracks as they approached their SUV, the back passenger window shattered. A moment later discovered the unthinkable.

Their one-year-old cat, Minnelusa, was missing.

“It was a cold winter night. We didn’t want to carry the cat with us because the pet carrier doesn’t provide many shelters from the cold so we decided to keep her warm and cozy inside the vehicle and we didn’t plan to take much time outside and at the same time we put guard blankets over her to keep her warm and cozy and at the same time conceal her,” Cesar Granados said.

The couple from Anaheim had just arrived in San Francisco on a holiday getaway. The thief struck while their SUV was parked at the Lombard Street parking garage on Moulton Street in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood.

It’s been 10 days and their cat is still nowhere to be found.

“It is possible the cat was not of use for them and they might have released her into the streets which is terrible because cats have an instinct of hiding so she might still be hiding out there,” Granados said.

Granados rescued Minnelusa at four months old and says she’s been their travel companion ever since.

The owners printed and posted around 200 fliers and spoke to neighbors in the area and notified local animal shelters.

Minnelusa is not microchipped but they hope someone will see her picture and recognize her.

“I hope that someone finds her and brings her back to us,” Granados said.

The owners filed a police report and are offering a cash reward for anyone who returns their cat.