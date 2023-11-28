(KRON) — Two thieves pulled a gun on a vehicle owner and threatened to shoot him while in the process of stealing a catalytic converters Tuesday morning, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Palo Alto PD dispatch got a call just before 4 a.m. Tuesday from a resident on the 1500 block of Louisa Court reporting an in-progress armed robbery.

Officers responded immediately, but the suspects had already fled in a vehicle, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a woman in her thirties, heard a vehicle pull up in front of her house followed by a sawing noise. She alerted her father, a man in his seventies, police said.

The father looked outside and determined that the suspects were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from their 2009 Toyota Prius. He then went outside to confront the thieves.

When the suspects were confronted by the victim, police said, one of them drew a silver handgun and threatened to shoot him multiple times. The other suspect under the car continued to saw off the catalytic converter.

The victim yelled at his daughter to call the police and went back inside the home. The two suspects fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, police said.

The suspects were described as muscular men of unknown race and age, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. They were wearing masks, the victim told police.

Palo Alto PD detectives are actively investigating the case and looking for available video evidence.