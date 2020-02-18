Catalytic converter thefts on rise across Bay Area

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo police say they’re responding to an unusually high number of thefts across the city this year.

They say thieves are targeting specific car models in the area and hitting nearby cities as well.

A nearby auto repair shop in San Carlos, called “Toole’s Garage,” says they’re also seeing an increase in customers with missing catalytic converters.

It takes thieves just minutes to steal these high-end converters, they contain precious metals inside like platinum-rhodium, and more.

Toyota Priuses are one of the more valuable targets for thieves that’s because they contain more dense levels of those metals.

Now, police and auto body shops are warning drivers.

“I mean anywhere. Like I said a lot of rideshare lots, where cars left alone when you’re not there. The airport. Their driveway! I mean lots of places,” Vigil said.

Service advisor Trina Vigil takes many customer calls at Toole’s Garage about stolen catalytic converters.

“Most common like a Prius. Really common, Toyota Tacoma trucks. I actually just got a call today, like an hour before you got here, for a ford box truck that transfers children’s sports equipment to camps and things like that so anything that they can lift, they’ll take it,” Vigil said.

Auto technician Phillip Stephenson says he recently fixed three cars with stolen catalytic converters but says Priuses are more common lately because they contain more of the precious metals and they’re fairly easy to take from.

“From what I’ve seen it’s a lot of Toyota Prius. It’s usually two bolts and a cut from the pipe and that’s it,” Stephenson said.

A nearby city, San Mateo, is experiencing the same thing.

Police say they responded to an unusually high number of catalytic converter thefts across the city, within the first two months of the year.

They say the converters contain several types of recyclable metals that are easily scrapped for a quick profit.

“Since this has been happening we actually install a metal plate. It’s called cat security. We get it from our local exhaust shop here and it’s a whole plate that covers the entire cat and its completely bolted so it would be really hard for them to cut it,” Vigil said.

In addition to protection devices for catalytic converters, police say drivers should park in highly visible areas, near security cameras if possible.

Also, etch your converter with your vehicle identification number in several locations and file a police report so it’s easier to track.

You can also have the bolts on your catalytic converter welded shut if it’s a “bolt-on” model.

San Mateo police say they’re investigating several cases across the city.

They’re asking anyone with street-facing cameras or more information to contact the police department.

