SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on Saturday, the Belmont Police Department (BPD) announced on Twitter. Police said the theft happened on Davey Glen Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the unidentified man tried to run away. However, the man was then arrested then brought to jail.

The suspect was booked on multiple charges, including catalytic converter theft. The incident was tweeted by Belmont police at 5:52 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Another incident of an alleged catalytic converter theft in San Mateo County, KRON4 reported earlier on Saturday. South San Francisco Police Department said officers stopped the theft as it was happening. Belmont and South San Francisco are approximately 15 miles from each other.