(KRON) — A suspect caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter in unincorporated Redwood City robbed a person who was observing him of his cell phone at gunpoint. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a catalytic converter theft took place shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Emerald Hills, a neighborhood in Redwood City.

A neighbor who observed the theft in progress began recording the incident with his cell phone. As the suspect completed the theft, police say they realized they were being recorded and pointed a silver/black semi-automatic handgun at the neighbor and took the fun. The suspect then got into a Dark Blue Honda Accord from the 2000s and drove away, police said.

Police describe the blue Honda as having no hub caps, missing the “H” from the Honda emblem, having no front license plate and the numbers “55278022N” on the windshield.