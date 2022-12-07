Two people in a catalytic converter theft were taken to Solano County Jail (Fairfield Police Department).

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street.

The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, was stopped at a nearby traffic stop. He had a driver’s license that expired in 2019. Police say PinoDelgaldo had a tainted driving record and was on probation out of Napa County.

The officer then saw a vehicle jack (typically used for automotive repair) in the front passenger side of the car. FPD said it also saw a floor jack, black walkie talkies, jig saws, torch wrenches and cutting blades — equipment that is generally used by catalytic converter thieves.

PinoDelgaldo and his passenger, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Argenis CruzGallegos, were placed in handcuffs and taken to Solano County Jail on charges including probation violation, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Both had had prior accusations of catalytic converter theft, according to police. A photo posted by FPD (above) shows the suspect vehicle was a BMW.