AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in American Canyon on Sunday night in connection with catalytic converter thefts, the American Canyon Police Department said.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to American Canyon Mini Storage, located at 3700 Broadway Street after the business’ alarm was activated. It was also reported to police that a suspicious man was walking around inside with a skill saw, which police said is used to steal catalytic converters.

ACPD and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office set a perimeter around the area. They found several stolen catalytic converters lying near a hole in the fence at the storage business.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, police found two suspects running from the scene and hiding in the bushes nearby.

The suspects were detained and identified as Casey Franklin, 22, and Joseph Franklin, 33. Both are residents of Stanislaus County.

Police found tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters on the suspects. They were both taken to Napa County Jail for several felony and misdemeanor counts.