SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, according to the tweet.

Photos: San Ramon PD

During the course of pulling the van over, officers located a jack, a cut catalytic converter and a saw used for cutting through metal. The van’s three occupants were arrested for various charges that according to the tweet, included possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of tear gas, giving a false name and driving on a suspended license.