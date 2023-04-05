(KRON) — Two people were arrested and found with a stolen catalytic converter in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Police said there were also open cans of alcohol and methamphetamine in the suspect vehicle.

The car was pulled over in the area of Todd Road and Stony Point Road at about 1:20 a.m. for an expired registration. After the traffic stop, police learned that the driver of the car did not have a driver’s license and the passenger was on pre-trial release for weapons violations.

In addition to the drugs and the catalytic converter, police found tools used to commit crimes. Among those tools were several “bump keys,” which SCSO explained are keys that are shaved down to fit into locks they aren’t intended for.

SCSO also recovered bolt cutters, wire cutters, sawzalls and more tools used to cut catalytic converters. Two glass pipes and 16.7 grams of suspected meth were found as well.

The suspects were identified as Manuel Solano-Dominguez, 34, of Richmond, and Valentin Cervantes-Landa, 38, of Santa Rosa.

Solano-Dominguez was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth and possession of stolen property. Cervantes-Landa was booked for the same crimes and is being held on a $40,000 bail.