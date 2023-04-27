(KRON) — Police in Berkeley are looking for a pair of catalytic converter thieves who brandished firearms and escaped in a Maserati, according to an alert from the Berkeley Police Department. The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Bancroft Way and McGee Avenue, police said.

The two suspects brandished firearms — a long rifle and a handgun — while attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The suspects then took off at a high rate of speed in a white Maserative SUV with paper plates.

Police were unable to locate them.

Berkeley PD is looking for the suspects and encourages the public to call the police if they see a crime in progress but to not approach the subjects.