AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department is looking for two men who stole a catalytic converter before leading police on a chase on Tuesday. Police released an image (above) of the two suspects and their vehicle.

At about 5:40 p.m., police said an American Canyon resident who lives on Iron Horse Drive heard loud noises in front of their home. When the person stepped outside, they saw a man under their car cutting out its catalytic converter.

A second man came up to the resident, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and told them to go back inside, according to ACPD. The resident called 911 as the suspect continued to cut out their catalytic converter.

ACPD officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect vehicle driving away southbound on Flosden Road. Officers tried to stop it, but the driver instead rammed the ACPD car, police said.

Officers continued their pursuit until the vehicle began to drive in the wrong-way lane of State Route of 37. “ACPD terminated its pursuit due to the vehicle driving the wrong way in heavy commute traffic and public safety,” ACPD said.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who are described as Hispanic men in their mid-30s, both about 5-foot-5 and 150-200 pounds. The suspect vehicle is a sliver Toyota Corolla with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa dispatch at (707) 253-4451.