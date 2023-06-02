(KRON) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Benicia led to the discovery of catalytic converters, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the Benicia Police Department. Officers saw a car with an expired registration at about 4 p.m. on East 5th Street, police said.

As officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were visible in the car. A further investigation turned up several catalytic converters and electric saws, police said.

Both the men in the vehicle were arrested and booked into Solano County Jail without incident. The names of the men arrested were not released by police.