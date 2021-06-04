Caught on camera: Bear spotted in Oakley neighborhood

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A bear spotted in an Oakley neighborhood. Residents there say it was exciting to see the animal on their security cameras when they woke up this morning.

As of right now, police, animal services, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are on the lookout for the bear but they haven’t found it yet.

No sign of the bear this evening — The first and last time it was seen was at 4:30 this morning.

Home security cameras and ring doorbells capturing the bear walking through the Cypress Grove neighborhood in Oakley.

“We were like a bear, what’s a bear doing out here in Oakley, so yeah it was kind of weird,” Yadira Hernandez said.

The bear was seen making its way up this family’s front walkway around 4:30 Friday morning, before moving on to the next-door neighbor’s house.

“It was garbage night last night and all probably smelled all that and was out trying to get a bite to eat,” John McCartney said.

John McCartney said he wasn’t scared and found it to be pretty exciting.

“The last time my Arlo went off it was a guy trying to open the doors, so a different kind of intruder this time!” McCartney said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s rare to see bears in urban areas but that it is not unheard of and that scientists believe it’s a combination of wildfires and drought conditions in the area with food sources drying up and not replenishing, different types of wildlife, including bears, are starting to look for food in new places.

“I called him and I said, ‘John, you have got to look at our video and you aren’t going to believe what’s on it,’ and I said, ‘a bear,’ and he goes, ‘a what?'” Shirley Erdmann said.

Police say they secured the area, along with animal services and fish and wildlife this morning but they couldn’t find it.

For now, they’re monitoring the situation. If you see the bear, don’t approach it. Stay inside with your pets.