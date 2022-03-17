RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A catalytic converter theft was caught on camera in Richmond on Monday.

Video shows two suspects stealing the catalytic converter from the victim’s car near Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 3 p.m.

The victim said that the “van is the only transport I have for me and my family.”

The victim asks for anyone who sees the suspects or car that they drove away in, to please call police. The license plate was removed from the car.

In a Facebook post, the victim went on to say:

“People like this can’t keep being on our streets, they rob from families that with lots of hard work have our vehicles and because of their fault they leave us without our necessities.“

Richmond police have not yet released a report on this incident.

Jesus Perez’s wife, Tomasa, filmed the encounter with the thieves.

“It’s very obvious in the video how these things happening so quickly,” Perez said.

Perez says the crime has set them back more than a thousand dollars in repairs. The part, full of valuable precious metals, can cost up to $1,500 to replace.

The van is their only form of transportation.

“This is transportation for my kids. My wife always stays at home picking them up from the school and dropping them,” Perez said.

Thefts of catalytic converters in the Bay Area have skyrocketed since the pandemic – Some thefts violent.

In February, the police department started the “Etch and Protect” program.

The program allows vehicle owners to have their license plate number inscribed into the catalytic converter.

The goal is to deter thieves and stop the resale of the converters.

Perez is thankful his wife wasn’t hurt in this case and just wants to bring awareness to neighbors so it doesn’t happen again.