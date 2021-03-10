Caught on camera: Coyote roams San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You don’t have to go far to see wildlife in San Francisco.

San Francisco resident John Morgan spotted a coyote roaming the streets near Marina Green in San Francisco Tuesday night.

“I’m new to the city and was pretty shocked to see such wildlife roaming near the park,” Morgan said.

Coyote sightings have become very common in the Bay Area. And residents should be on high alert after recent attacks.

KeepMeWild.org offers the following tips to avoid a brush-in with a coyote:

Do not feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Install motion-sensitive lighting near your home.

Trim ground-level shrubbery (to reduce hiding places).

Know that coyotes are more active in the spring, when they are feeding and protecting their young.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises and, if that fails, throw rocks in its direction.

If you witness a coyote attack, immediately contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife or local law enforcement.

Coyotes are members of the dog family and can be found in most places in North America. According to National Geographic, their population is thought to be at an all-time high.